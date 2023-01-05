Amazon Plans To Sack Over 17,000 Employees: Report

If reports are to be believed, this could be one of the largest firings done by any e-commerce giant yet.

Amazon To Shutdown Online Learning Service, Academy's Operation By 2023. What Is Means For Enrolled Students? (AFP Photo)

Delhi: Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce giants is planning to sack more than 17,000 employees, reported the Wall Street Journal. This mean, that it will cut 70 per cent more jobs than it was planned earlier. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, according to the WSJ report. Layoff season has fallen pretty hard on the firm as the fear of firing was already looming large. The Seattle-based company began laying off staff in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

CEO Andy Jassy did tell workers that there would be “more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments” in 2023, but the company’s been very vague about how many positions are being affected, reported The Verge.

It further stated that, if the report of Amazon job cuts is true, then it could turn out to be one of the largest layoffs any e-commerce giant has made yet.

Layoff season seems to hang heavy on multiple big firms as new names continue to join the ranks. Earlier, cloud based software firm Salesforce also announced that it plans to fire 10 per cent of its workforce, while Vimeo to sack 11 per cent. Meta had also announced that it was laying off about 11,000 employees.