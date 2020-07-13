Everybody will have heard about Amazon, the American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Under its umbrella it has a number of other services that it provides like streaming of video, music, and audio-books, which is done through its Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, and Audible subsidiaries. Apart from that it has been holding an Amazon Prime Day where a huge sale of items takes place for a day or two. Also Read - Jeff Bezos Could Become World's First Trillionaire by 2026, Twitter Asks How Many Zeroes in a Trillion?

As has been happening every year, people are waiting eagerly for the start of Amazon Prime Day sale this year, but it does not seem likely to take place anytime soon. Prime Day is usually held somewhere at the start of July to commemorate the day that Amazon was founded, July 5, 1994. But with the firm busy with supplying essential goods to consumers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, media reports have suggested that the sale will be pushed back by at least two or three months.

Amazon has not yet made any announcement regarding Prime Day 2020, but earlier it had been handling the supply of essential goods that saw the shipping of non-essential products being put on hold. Now with the ban lifted, people are waiting for the news of when the big sale will be coming. Prime members are usually given exclusive access to site-wide deals, and this year there could be even bigger savings for shoppers if the firm decides to clear its inventory.

How The Day Came About:

The first Prime Day was held on July 15, 2015 to commemorate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and it was a relatively small event with only 9 countries included. It was a one day event and Prime members were offered exclusive deals on a wide range of products. The event, however, was such a success that Amazon decided to hold it annually and expanded it to other countries.

Some of the items that sold off quickly were Kindle, Echo, and Fire streaming devices as well as toys, beauty products, PCs, apparels, accessories and kitchen products. Amazon also extended the days of the sale from 24 hours to 30 then 36 with the last being held for 48 hours.

When Will Amazon Prime Day 2020 be Held?

No official date has been announced as yet for Amazon Prime Day 2020, but media reports have stated that it could be held somewhere in September or October.