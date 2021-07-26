New Delhi: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here! The two-day online event will close on July 27, Tuesday. Customers will get lucrative offers on essential items, mobiles and other electronic gadgets grocery and others. Apart from this there is Amazon Prime Day quiz.Also Read - VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Special Message For Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu | WATCH

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals, Quiz, HDFC Offer, Mobile Offers

HDFC Bank customers can get 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.

Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 80 per cent off on women’s saree, men’s footwear, and watches.

Customers will get up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories.

Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 60 per cent off in daily essentials.

One can save up to Rs 9,000 on buying smartphones from top brands.

Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 70 per cent off on books, toys, gaming.

You will get up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen.

Amazon prime day is offering up to 60 per cent off on printed bedsheets.

One will get up to 70 per cent off on handloom clothing, 60 per cent off on baby essentials, 70 per cent off on refurbished products, 30 per cent off on kitchen tools and cookware.

Amazon prime day is offering up to 60 per cent off on grooming and wellness devices. You will get up to 40 per cent off on household essentials and personal care, up to 70 per cent off on beauty and makeup, and up to 60 per cent off on fitness essentials.

Under Amazon Prime Day quiz contest, five lucky winners will get a chance to win the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. Each winner will be eligible to win only 1 prize under this contest.

Also Read - HBSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Results, DIRECT LINK Here