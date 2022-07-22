Amazon Prime Day Sale: Amazon India is back with its much-awaited annual shopping event – Prime Day. The two-day event, that will begin at 12 a.m. on July 23, will presents exciting offers on the largest selection of fashion and beauty brands on Amazon Fashion. The Prime Day lineup will include over 70 new launches from renowned and popular fashion and beauty brands, including Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Puma, Adidas, Mamaearth, Maybelline, Fastrack, Fossil, American Tourister, Skybags, Zaveri Pearls, Melorra, Chumbak, Lavie, Lino Peros, L’Oreal Professional, Bath and Body Works, among others.Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Comes Amid Slowdown in Online Sales Growth

In addition to free and fast delivery, Prime members can avail the best deals and between 50 to 80 per cent off on Fashion and Beauty selections, including apparel, footwear, make-up, watches, jewellery, handbags, luggage, skincare, haircare, bath and beauty, and much more. Also Read - Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Check Date, Offers and Discounts

Customers will find exciting deals to upgrade the beauty game, including some smart and trendy additions like casual dresses, all season footwear like crocs, sandals, gumboots, water resistant handbags and watches and much more for a perfect mix of style and comfort. Also Read - This Umbrella Costs Rs 1.27 Lakh And Doesn't Stop Rain

Your favourite make-up looks with brands like SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes and Face Palette; Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour; RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick; and Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick will also offer great deals.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries, including India. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the Youth Offer and get 50 per cent off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.

In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more.

(With IANS inputs)