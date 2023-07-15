Home

Business

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Amazing Deals On Mobile Phones, Accessories, And Apparels

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is offering discounts in different categories.

For new members, Amazon is offering special discounts. (Image: consequence.net)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started today with special discounts for new Prime members who can get a coupon of Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999. What’s more, the sale brings with it exclusive discounts, exciting deals, and additional offers exclusively for Prime users. Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of products.

The two-day annual event gives Prime members 5 per cent cashback on all purchases with co-branded ICICI credit cards while SBI Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all purchases.

For new members, Amazon is offering special discounts where one can collect a coupon of Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999. If you are not a Prime member then you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Lite.

Amazon Prime Day 202 Top Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is offering discounts in different categories. The gaming and book category will be available at up to 70 per cent discount while Sony Playstation5 will also be available on sale.

Electronics and gadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is offering Fire TV Stick Lite at Rs 1,799 while AMOLED Display smartwatches from Noise, FireBolt, and Beat-XP are starting at Rs 1,999. On the other hand, cameras and accessories from DJI and GoPro are starting from Rs 15,000. Soundbars, speakers, and headphones will have a discount of up to 75 percent with 12 months of the No Cost EMI option.

Smartphones

Top mobile phone brands including, OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, iQoo, Techno and MiVi, among others are set to launch brand new products on the Prime Day 2023 sale. iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 66,499. OnePlus is offering smartphones at a discount of up to Rs 5,000 while the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G is offered with a Rs 2,000 bank discount and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 6,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G and exchanging will get Rs 10,000 off. Also, get up to Rs 6,000 bank discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 and Rs 9,500 on S23 Ultra with up to 18 months of No Cost EMI option.

Kitchen and Home Appliances

Home and kitchen products will start at Rs 79. Lights and torches, storage and organising solutions, bedsheets and cookware, among others are available. There are multiple offers on individual categories starting from 30 per cent to 75 per cent discount.

Fashion and Beauty

Fashion and beauty products will offer 50 to 80 per cent off while brands like Maybelline, Renee, and Plus are offering 70 per cent off with easy returns. Top beauty brands like L’Oreal, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, and The Body Shop are offering up to 50 per cent discount. You can also get 50 to 80 per cent discount on handbags and suitcases from different brands and choose from more than 4 lakh styles.

Amazon Prime Membership is also offered at a discounted price of Rs 999 for a year against Rs 1,499 per year. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will run till 11:59 PM on July 16.

