Amazon Prime Day 2023: Some Of The Best Deals On Fashion And Beauty Products

Amazon Prime Membership is also offered at a discounted price of Rs 999 for a year against Rs 1,499 per year.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will run till 11:59 PM on July 16.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Best Deals On Fashion And Beauty Products: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started today. The two-day annual event gives Prime members 5 per cent cashback on all purchases with co-branded ICICI credit cards while SBI Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all purchases.

The sale brings with it exclusive discounts, exciting deals, and additional offers exclusively for Prime users. Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of products.

List of The Best Deals on Fashion and Beauty Products:

Made of synthetic material. These are closure type, zip strap type bags with 3 compartments and 3 pockets. Inner material is polyester. They come with 1-year domestic warranty against manufacturing defects.

Rich in antioxidant Green Tea that helps control excess oil, fight pimples, and pimple-causing bacteria. It brightens up skin by gently exfoliating dead skin cells and clogged pores leaving it feeling refreshed and energized.

A gentle face wash packed with soft natural cellulose beads to unclog pores by deeply cleansing away all the dirt, grime, and dead skin from your face. Best suits people with Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin Type

FACES CANADA Magneteyes Kajal promises a mess-free day as it won’t smudge or budge. The Kajal is waterproof too and long lasting. It stays intact for 24 hours straight. It has Almond Oil and Vitamin E hydrate to nourish the eyes intensely. This Kajal is a 3-in-1 powerhouse. It is a Kajal, Eyeliner and Smoky Eye Shadow in one for an intense black finish making you look more glamorous.

Maybelline New York Mascara is being offered with curved silicone brush with 6 different size bristles for an enhanced look, fan effect, no clumping, no smudging for extra-black volume even on the thinnest lashes. Low wax formula provides intense colour while lashes don’t stick together.

It is imperative to appear smart and stylish all the time and look your best whether you are headed to your office or going to a party. If you are a woman, then you might want the hairstyle sported by that Bollywood diva. But do you have to visit a salon to get that look? Sport any look you desire with Havells personal grooming products.

RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer blurs out fine lines, pores, wrinkles, fine lines in a single swipe. It is specially formulated to transform your skin texture make it velvety smooth. RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer evens out and smoothens skin texture giving your skin a smooth and even-toned appearance which helps uniform application of makeup and helps it last long.

Removes excess sebum, deposits and dandruff flakes from scalp. Its deep-cleaning effect removes dirt and residue from everyday pollution and creates a rich foam with shampoo. Thick and super soft bristles stimulate scalp muscles, ease itchiness and increase blood circulation to the scalp. Its gentle rotational movements give you one of a kind gentle massage and stress relief.

Princess by RENEE came up with Candy 3-in-1 Lipstick has 3 poppy shades in a single stick which can be applied with the famous Pop-Push-Play function. All the shades in Candy 3-in-1 Lipstick have a soft and buttery texture which glides smoothly on the lips and its rich color ensures one-swipe application giving a high color pay-off.

Candy 3-in-1 Lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients like Shea butter, Jojoba oil and Vitamin E which helps keep lips smooth and moisturized. Amazon Prime Membership is also offered at a discounted price of Rs 999 for a year against Rs 1,499 per year. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will run till 11:59 PM on July 16.

