Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: 5 Kitchen Appliances to Upgrade Your Cooking

If you're looking to purchase any cooking equipment, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to save money.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started and it's the last day.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping extravaganza that takes place in July every year. In 2023, Prime Day will take place on July 15 and 16, and yes you are right, today’s the last day. If you’re looking to purchase any cooking equipment, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to save money. One of the numerous products Amazon reduces during Prime Day is kitchen appliances. Popular kitchen appliances including juicers, stand mixers, pressure cookers, and air fryers are available at a variety of great discounts.



In addition to offering fantastic discounts on kitchen equipment, Amazon Prime Day provides a variety of other advantages for Prime subscribers. Prime members also have access to special offers, discounts, and free two-day shipping on qualifying items.

Here is a list of top items that you can biy at huge discounts from Amazon today.

The Philips Airfryer HD9200/90 is a large air fryer that uses hot air to cook food. It can cook a variety of foods, including fries, chicken, fish, and vegetables. The air fryer uses patented Rapid Air technology, which circulates hot air around the food to cook it evenly. The unique starfish design pan ensures that the food is cooked evenly without having to flip it.

The Instant Pot is a versatile kitchen appliance that can do it all. It can pressure cook, slow cook, rice cook, yogurt make, steam, sauté, sterilize, and warm food. It has an improved easy-release steam switch that makes releasing steam easier than ever. The cooking progress indicator lets you know what stage of the cooking program you’ve reached. The Instant Pot is a perfect cooking partner for every meal, from breakfast to lunch to dinner and more.

The Breville Juicer is a potent juicer that can squeeze the most juice possible out of fruits and vegetables. It’s a fantastic way to give your day a healthy jumpstart. Juice for two to three persons can be made in its 1.5 liter capacity. It has a number of features, including a brush for cleaning and a reverse function. Also, using it is really simple.

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder has three stainless steel jars that you can use to grind and combine different food ingredients. In addition, it comes with a juicer to make a fresh glass of juice every day. This mixer grinder is secure, simple to operate, and ideal for enhancing your kitchen setup.

An induction cooktop is an ideal equipment to keep in your kitchen on standby. This particular model has a seven-segment LED display that facilitates easy food preparation. High-grade electrical is also included, protecting against short circuits when cooking.

