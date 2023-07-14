Home

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Begins Shortly: Check Big Offers on Special Tabs From Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Brands

These tablets from reputed brands are available at a substantial discount of up to 40% during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Begins Shortly

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: If you are looking to buy good tablets with big discounts, this is the time for you as Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 begins in just a few hours from now. These tablets from reputed brands are available at a substantial discount of up to 40% during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. However, before buying, heck the feature and specifications of each tablet.

Launched on 25 May 2021, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.40-inch touchscreen display and offers a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC processor, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with 4GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 and is powered by a 10,090mAh battery.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is loaded with features and will fall right into your budget which means you can enjoy the latest and amazing features of this device. Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a sleek all-metal body and the device attracts fewer fingerprints as compared to a plastic panel. It is the Xiaomi Pad 6’s display that will get your attention. The tab has 11-inch real estate, 2800×1800-pixel resolution and an IPS LCD panel. You will also get Dolby Vision and HDR10 support (Widevine L1 too which means complete Netflix HDR goodness), 144Hz refresh rate option and a bunch of colour modes that liven things up considerably.

Launched on 13 January 2022, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet comes with a 10.50-inch touchscreen display and offers a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. Powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with 3GB of RAM. So far, cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on the rear packs 8-megapixel camera and sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 measures 246.80 x 161.90 x 6.90mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 508.00 grams.

Launched on 16 September 2022, Honor Pad X8 tablet comes with a 10.10-inch touchscreen display and offers a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels at a pixel density of 224 pixels per inch (ppi). Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, Honor Pad X8 comes with 3GB of RAM. For cameras, Honor Pad X8 on the rear packs 5-megapixel camera and sports a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

