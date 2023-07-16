Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Cameras, Check Them Out

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Cameras, Check Them Out

Prime Day Sale is exclusive to its Prime members but some offers are available for non-members too.

Published: July 16, 2023 5:14 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Cameras, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, Prime Day Sale, Panasonic, WiFi, Optical Zoom, Sony, LCD, Sony Alpha, Wireless Communication, Fujifilm, Prime Day Deal
The Prime Day 2023 sale started yesterday at noon and will conclude at 11:59 PM today.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is going all guns blazing and making waves around. The Prime Day 2023 sale started yesterday at noon and will conclude at 11:59 PM today. So, with just a few hours remaining, why not get the best deals on some of the most popular and happening brands?

Also Read:

Trending Now

We will help you in selecting the best stuff.

You may like to read

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless with 29% discount

It comes with a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor that captures sharp images with a high dynamic range. WiFi enabled, it records videos in 4K QHD quality (3840 x 2160).

4K photo mode and 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps extracts individual high-resolution images plus an interchangeable lens camera kit with a 14-42 mm lens (black) with 3x Optical Zoom.


Price: Rs 38,999.

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera with 17% discount

This Sony camera comes with an Ultra-wide-angle 20 mm prime lens, ideal for group selfies and background scenery and Vari-angle LCD for selfies. It has 425 contrast-detection AF frame points for high-precision focusing, a wind-screen for clear voice recording outdoors, and a built-in directional 3-capsule mic for high-quality audio.

Price: Rs 41,989

Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4 Full-Frame Hybrid with 12% discount

Sony Alpha camera is packed with a 33MP Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor;4K 60p Video offering up to 10 fps Shooting and 759 AF Points (Wide AF Coverage).

Wireless Communication Technology provides Wi-Fi Compatible Mountings.

Price: Rs 2,13,489

Fujifilm X-T30 II Body with 15% discount

Fujifilm X-T30II/18-55/Black has a maximum webcam image resolution of 26.1 MP, maximum shutter speed of 1/32000 seconds, minimum shutter speed of 3600 seconds, effective still resolution of 26.1 MP, and an optical zoom of  3x.

Price: Rs 1,05,997

Prime Day Sale is exclusive to its Prime members but some offers are available for non-members too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.