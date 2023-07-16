Home

Business

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Cameras, Check Them Out

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Cameras, Check Them Out

Prime Day Sale is exclusive to its Prime members but some offers are available for non-members too.

The Prime Day 2023 sale started yesterday at noon and will conclude at 11:59 PM today.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is going all guns blazing and making waves around. The Prime Day 2023 sale started yesterday at noon and will conclude at 11:59 PM today. So, with just a few hours remaining, why not get the best deals on some of the most popular and happening brands?

Trending Now

We will help you in selecting the best stuff.

You may like to read

It comes with a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor that captures sharp images with a high dynamic range. WiFi enabled, it records videos in 4K QHD quality (3840 x 2160).

4K photo mode and 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps extracts individual high-resolution images plus an interchangeable lens camera kit with a 14-42 mm lens (black) with 3x Optical Zoom.

Price: Rs 38,999.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

This Sony camera comes with an Ultra-wide-angle 20 mm prime lens, ideal for group selfies and background scenery and Vari-angle LCD for selfies. It has 425 contrast-detection AF frame points for high-precision focusing, a wind-screen for clear voice recording outdoors, and a built-in directional 3-capsule mic for high-quality audio.

Price: Rs 41,989

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Sony Alpha camera is packed with a 33MP Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor;4K 60p Video offering up to 10 fps Shooting and 759 AF Points (Wide AF Coverage).

Wireless Communication Technology provides Wi-Fi Compatible Mountings.

Price: Rs 2,13,489

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Fujifilm X-T30II/18-55/Black has a maximum webcam image resolution of 26.1 MP, maximum shutter speed of 1/32000 seconds, minimum shutter speed of 3600 seconds, effective still resolution of 26.1 MP, and an optical zoom of 3x.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Price: Rs 1,05,997

Prime Day Sale is exclusive to its Prime members but some offers are available for non-members too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES