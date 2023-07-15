Home

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Massive Discounts on iPhone 14, MacBook Air 2020 M1, And Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live for all Prime members in India. The exclusive sale will close on Sunday, July 16.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Begins on Saturday

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live for all Prime members in India. The exclusive sale will close on Sunday, July 16. Hundreds of deals are available across all major product categories, including smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics, during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Customers can also take advantage of bank offers and cashback options on certain products. Furthermore, some products are available with no-cost EMI. Here is a list of the best deals on Apple products for those looking to purchase a new iPhone, MacBook, or iPad.

The iPhone 14 lineup was released in September 2022. The base model is available in various color options such as Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) RED, Starlight, and Yellow. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 was initially priced at Rs. 79,990. However, during the 2023 Prime Day sale, the Apple device is available for Rs. 65,999. The A15 Bionic SoC powers this phone. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness level of 1200nits. It has a dual camera unit with two 12-megapixel sensors, as well as an LED flash. The front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor as well as the TrueDepth feature.

The MacBook is available in three different color options: Gold, Silver, and Space Grey. The M1 chipset powers the MacBook Air 2020. The device has a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 227ppi. The device supports 30W USB Type-C charging and has a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. During the Prime Day sale, the MacBook Air 2020 M1 is available for Rs. 81,990, a discount from its launch price of Rs.92,900. Meanwhile, EMI options begin at Rs. 3,917, and no-cost EMI options are also available to a wide range of cardholders.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an always-on display (AoD). It is available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes. Initially, the 41mm variant of this smart wearable was priced at Rs. 45,900. But during the exclusive Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, customers can purchase the product at a price of Rs. 32,990, offering a Rs.12,910 discount.

The watch includes features for monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, atrial fibrillation (AFib), and electrocardiogram (ECG). Individuals who menstruate can also use this watch to track their ovulation cycles. The Apple Watch 8 has a longer battery life that can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

