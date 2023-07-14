Home

Amazon Prime Day Sales: Check Offers on Laptops, Accessories As Sale Begins in Two Days

Amazon Prime Day Sales: It is interesting to find that the Amazon sale will offer substantial discounts on top brands and popular items.

Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin on July 15.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Amazon Prime Day Sale is all set to begin on July 15 and the e-commerce giant will offer several discounts during the sale that is exclusive to customers with a Prime subscription. However, ahead of the sales, Amazon has already started to offer discounts on several products on its website. If you would like to purchase select products using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit and debit cards, you can further get discounts on those products.

Notably, these additional discounts are valid on some products, and buyers should check the listings for each product before making a purchase. Check details here:

Launched in 2022, Asus Vivobook S 15 is powered by an Evo-certified Intel Core i5 CPU along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This device runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and packs a 70WHr battery. This laptop is currently priced at Rs. 52,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 82,990. Transactions with bank credit cards can further lower the price of the laptop.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is on the sale as part of the Prime Day Early Deal, and the device is priced at Rs. 11,999, which is lower than its Rs. 14,999 retail price. The e-reader features a 6.8-inch display with a 300ppi pixel density, and features an adjustable backlight. This device will offer up to 10 weeks of battery backup, and can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

The Echo Dot third-generation compact smart speaker an amazing speaker and is more compact than the newer model. More significantly, it is on sale for Rs. 1,949 — a 57 percent discount from the listed price of Rs. 4,499 on Amazon. Users can use English and Hindi voice commands with the Echo Dot to stream music and can control your smart home appliances and devices, or simply as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

If buyers are looking for upgrading their storage on computer for improved performance, the Samsung 980 NVMe SSD drive is the perfect choice and will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,998, which is lower than the Rs. 16,199 price listed on the e-commerce website. This drive is capable of sequential reads up to 3.5GB/s and sequential writes up to 3GB/s, the company said in a statement.

AMD’s popular Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is available at a 60 percent discount as part of the platform’s Prime Day Early Deals. The CPU comprises six cores with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. the device supports DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz and PCIe Gen 4 connectivity.

The second-generation Echo Buds TWS earphones are on sale and are currently priced at Rs. 4,499 as part of an Amazon Prime Day Early Deal. The earbud is equipped with dynamic drivers with support for active noise cancellation and a passthrough mode that allows you to be aware of your surroundings and have a conversation without taking off your earphones. This device allows you to connect to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with multipoint pairing.

This cleaning kit will be of great help if you want to keep more than one device clean. And users can also spray and wipe device screens easily as the spray and cleaning rag are part of the same bottle. This particular product usually sells for around Rs. 400 instead of its listed price of Rs. 999, and you can purchase it for Rs. 299 as part of a Prime Day Early Deal.

