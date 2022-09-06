Amazon announces Great Indian Festival Sale: After Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival Sale. The date of the sale has not been revealed yet, but its microsite has been made live by the company. In this, you will get attractive discounts on various items. In the sale, a discount of 10% will be available on SBI cards. The sale will already start for Prime members. Amazon Prime subscription starts at Rs 179 per month. Along with this, many attractive products will also be launched in the sale. If you are planning to buy a TV, smartphone, or any other home appliance cheaply, then this is a good opportunity.Also Read - Flipkart Launches Domestic and International Hotel Booking Service, To Offer 3 Lakh Hotels

Let us know what will be special in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Announced; Check Expected Offers, Discounts Here

Many products will be launched

We can get to see many product launches in Amazon Sale. From smartphones to TVs, many devices will be part of the Amazon sale. Apart from this, you will also get many special deals in the sale. There will be kickstart deals, prebooks, grand opening deals, crazy offers, blockbuster deals, 8PM deals, budget bazaar deals and other offers. Also Read - Fire-Boltt Unveils Two Affordable Smartwatches in India. Check Price, Features Here

There will be discounts on smartphones and accessories

Amazon Coupon Discount will also be available in the sale. Apart from this, you can also take advantage of buy and get discounts. Samsung, iQOO and Mi phones are getting discounts in Amazon Sale.

From here you can buy mobiles and accessories at a discount of 40%. At the same time, you will be able to buy electronics and accessories at an initial price of Rs 99. The price of budget phones in the cell will start from Rs 5,999.

At the same time, fitness trackers will be available at a starting price of Rs 999. 40 percent discount will be available on mobile accessories. In this sale, up to 55% off will be available on Amazon Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle.

You will be able to buy TV and phones cheaply

You will also find many attractive offers on Home Appliances. From here you will be able to buy a washing machine at an initial price of Rs 5,999. At the same time, up to 70 percent discount will be available on television.

You will be able to buy the refrigerator in Amazon Sale at a starting price of Rs 7,290. Attractive discounts will also be available on 4K TVs. Amazon has not yet taken the curtains from all the offers.