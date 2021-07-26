New Delhi: Amazon may soon start accepting Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. The e-commerce giant has given a hint about this in the company’s latest hiring postings. So those who are interested, can apply for Amazon “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead”Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Stands Chance to Get Gold, China's Zhihui Hou to be Tested by Anti-Doping Authorities
- Titled as “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead” (Job ID: 1644513), Amazon wrote, “Do you want to innovate on behalf of customers within the payments and financial systems of one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world?”
- The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap, Amazon wrote in the ‘Description’ part.
- The Amazon Payment Acceptance & Experience Team is responsible for how Amazon’s customers pay on Amazon’s sites and through Amazon’s services around the globe, the e-commerce giant has said.
- “You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities,” Amazon stated.
- You will work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy, Amazon stated.
- Among the other “basic qualifications”, Amazon wants the candidate to have “Deep understanding of the digital or cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies.”
- Amazon has also said that company has been inspired by the latest innovations in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The company has also mentioned that they want to explore this on Amazon, as per media reports.
- “We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon,” Amazon was quoted by media reports.