Amazon to Discontinue Food Delivery Services in India From Dec 29: Report

New Delhi: Amazon on Friday told its restaurant partners in India that it has decided to discontinue its food delivery service, which it had started in May 2020, from December 29. The move from the e-commerce major comes a day after it closed down its fledgling edtech arm in the country.

“After a careful evaluation, we have decided to discontinue Amazon Food from Dec 29, 2022. This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date. You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders,” Amazon told it’s restaurant partners.

However, the e-commerce giant told restaurants that it is committed to meeting all its payments and other contractual obligations.

In the email, the firm said that the restaurants will have access to all Amazon tools and reports till January 31, 2023 and added that it will provide support till Mar 31 for any compliance related issues.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food, our pilot food delivery business in Bengaluru,” Amazon said regarding the shutdown of business.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition,” it added.