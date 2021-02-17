Chennai: Amazon on Tuesday announced that it is planning to launch its first manufacturing line in India later this year. Amazon said that it will start a manufacturing unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu that will start producing hundreds of thousands of Amazon Fire TV Stick devices each year. Amazon’s Chennai manufacturing unit will be set up in partnership with Foxconn’s subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology. Also Read - Hatch Rest: This Alexa-powered Device to Make Babies, Parents Sleep Better

What’s the news: “The device manufacturing programme will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices (for video streaming) every year, catering to the demands of customers in India,” Amazon said in a blogpost. Amazon did not share details of the capacity or investment for the project, Amazon said it will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand. Also Read - India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Massive Update on What Chennai Pitch Will Offer in 2nd Test

What Ravi Shankar Prasad Said: “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our government’s decision to launch a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has received a tremendous response globally,” RS Prasad said. Also Read - 16 Dead, 33 Injured in Fire at Cracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

“We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs. This will further our mission of creating an Atma Nirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered,” he added.

On the other hand, Agarwal said Amazon is committed to partnering with the government to advance the vision of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. “This reiterates our commitment to the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Agarwal added.

Amazon in a tweet said that Tamil Nadu is a critical partner for the business and its first India manufacturing line in Chennai will directly contribute to the local economy and showcase India’s ability to produce world-class products.

Our Take: Amazon’s latest initiative is a big boost to the manufacturing sector and raises scope for employment generation. Setting up Amazon Fire Stick manufacturing unit in Chennai opens doors for similar investments in India.