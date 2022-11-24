Amazon To Shutdown Online Learning Service, Academy’s Operation By 2023. What It Means For Enrolled Students?
Delhi: Amazon has making the headlines after sacking 1000 of employees and its voluntary resignation scheme for some Indian employees. Amid the chaos, it has now decided to wind down its edtech vertical called ‘Amazon Academy.’ On Thursday, the e-commerce giant confirmed that it is shuttering the operations of its education vertical in India from August 2023.
“Following an assessment we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers,” the spokesperson added.
Amazon had launched this vertical when e-learning was at its zenith during the stay-home work culture triggered by COVID-19 pandemic. Then, it started with mock tests, live lectures, recorded learning content and preparation for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) amongst other deliverables. The service enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts as they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time.
AMAZON ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN: WHAT IT MEANS FOR ENROLLED STUDENTS?
- Amazon Academy’s operations in India will shut down in a phased manner from August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch.
- Customers will have access to full course material online for extended period of an year, until October 2024.
- Amazon Academy’s operations will discontinue starting August 2023, when the existing batch completes its test preparation module.
- The company said that it remains committed to its customers in the country and the decision will have no impact on its services.
“At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments,” a company spokesperson told IANS.
Earlier in the week Amazon India’s public policy manager has been summoned by the Labour Ministry following a complaint by the employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) alleging a violation of labour laws.
