Amazon To Shutdown Online Learning Service, Academy’s Operation By 2023. What It Means For Enrolled Students?

Delhi: Amazon has making the headlines after sacking 1000 of employees and its voluntary resignation scheme for some Indian employees. Amid the chaos, it has now decided to wind down its edtech vertical called ‘Amazon Academy.’ On Thursday, the e-commerce giant confirmed that it is shuttering the operations of its education vertical in India from August 2023.

“Following an assessment we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers,” the spokesperson added.