Amazon Upcoming Sale Events: World's largest online shopping store Amazon is all set to help shoppers end the year 2020 with a long list of Amazon sale events yet again. Buyers who love to shop at Amazon India are always curious to know about the dates and deals of the next upcoming sale at the most popular online marketplace.

So here's your own calendar to mark the Next Amazon Sale 2020 dates and grab its numerous benefits.

The Amazon Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2020

Spread your fashion wings and make complete use of the Amazon Upcoming Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale from 16th to 20th December 2020. There’s good news for all the Prime users, you guys get early access to this sale since it begins at 12 pm for you on 15th December 2020.

This sale is creating a huge buzz because you get 50,000 plus mind-blowing deals in the clothing, footwear, fashion accessories, home decor, and beauty sector. Most of the top fashion brands on Amazon will be on sale for the entire sale period. There are going to be some amazing coupons and deals for all the fashion shoppers that you shouldn’t miss.

Don’t miss these Deals during Amazon Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2020:

Up to 70% discount on 1200+ top brands on sale

Sale includes 200+ curated trends

Get Flat Rs. 1000 Cashback via Amazon Pay

Avail 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards

Christmas Sale 2020 at Amazon

You need not be a child to be happy with the great tidings brought to you by Santa this Christmas season. Gear up to experience the most wonderful discounts and offers on all product categories on Amazon India at the much-awaited Christmas Sale on 25 December 2020.

Enjoy discounts up to 70 per cent or more to make your Christmas shopping super-exciting. Get your shopping list ready in time to get the best offers online before they disappear!

Here are some of the lovely Amazon India Xmas Sale discount offers:

Get up to 70% OFF on Winter Wear and Fashion Products

Avail up to 60% OFF on Gaming Laptops

Don’t miss the Discount of up to 45% OFF on Washing Machines

Buy your Beauty and Health-Care Products with a Discount of 30-70% OFF

Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale December 2020

The Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale is a monthly event which comes with exciting deals and offers on mobile phones and its accessories. The Amazon Phone Fest for December 2020, starts from 22nd December 2020 and ends on 25th December 2020. Avail up to 40% discount on mobiles from brands like Mi, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus, etc.

Enjoy no-cost EMI, amazing deals, total damage protection, instant cash back, exchange offers and more during the Amazon Phone Fest. Amazon provides you with all the lucrative mobile deals and offers to allow you to bring home your dream phone. Even if you are looking for mobile cases or power banks, this sale will not disappoint you as it comes with tons of deals on all types of mobile accessories.

Things to keep in mind during the Amazon Phone Fest 2020:

No cost EMI will be available during this sale

Don’t forget to Apply Total Damage Protection on your new phone

Avail instant cashback on the majority of the mobiles

Exchange your old phone and get your new phone at a discounted price

Rs 1500 extra discount on HDFC bank debit & credit cards.

Amazon Year End Sale 2020

Year 2020 was ridden with the most exciting Amazon sales, offers and discount deals. The third week of December will herald the arrival of yet another online sale event, the Amazon India Year End Sale 220. Packed with all the bestselling items sold across the year, this year ending sale is not to be missed.

At this Amazon Upcoming Sale in December 2020, you will get another chance to buy the most coveted items that made it to the wish list of buyers of all ages and from different walks of life.

In case you have missed out on any deal during the year, or would like to repeat a purchase that left you totally satisfied, the Amazon Year End Sale is where you should be.

Use these Amazon Year End Deals to End the Sale in Savings Style: