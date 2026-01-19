Home

Amazon vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Best deals compared on iPhone Air, check discounted prices of Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X300

Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 brings major discounts on iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X300. Here’s a platform wise price comparison for buyers.

India’s Republic Day sales are currently live and Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart Republic Day Sale have put particular emphasis on smartphones this year with tons of discounts and attractive prices. Whether it’s Apple’s iPhone Air, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra or camera-centric Vivo X300 smartphone, all major categories have seen price cuts – but where can you actually get them for cheaper? Let’s find out:

iPhone Air: Cheaper on Amazon

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air was already trending heavily before the sales even began and people are looking to make purchases when smart discounts arise. Though the iPhone Air prices on both Amazon and Flipkart are fairly reasonable right now – offering good performance and a slim body in a refined aluminium-glass finish – Amazon edges out Flipkart by a little extra discount.

Flipkart Price: ₹99,900 (16% off)

Amazon Price: ₹92,499 (23% off)

Buy the iPhone Air from Amazon if you’re looking to purchase it during the sale – prices are better here than on Flipkart. At 163 grams, the iPhone Air is incredibly light and works smoothly for day-to-day use.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Prices are the Same on Both Sites

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to be a hot-selling phone during these Republic Day sales too – and great value for an Android flagship. While the discounts aren’t as big as the iPhone Air on either shopping site, the prices on Amazon and Flipkart match up exactly.

Flipkart Price: ₹1,22,999 (5% off)

Amazon Price: ₹1,22,999 (5% off)

This is one of the better balanced flagship smartphones out there with a huge 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1440×3192 pixels, 1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate) with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside for powerful performance and built-in S Pen support. Even at these prices, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth considering.

Vivo X300: Cheaper on Amazon

A great mid-to-upper mid-range smartphone in terms of cameras and battery life, the Vivo X300 is another competitive handset that works well for general usage, gaming and photography. Amazon wins this one by a nose though prices are still extremely close between both retailers.

Flipkart Price: ₹75,999 (9% off)

Amazon Price: ₹75,998 (10% off)

Key specs include a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a bright 6.31-inch AMOLED panel (120Hz) and a huge 6,040 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Where should you buy these phones?

Amazon: iPhone Air, Vivo X300

Either/Both: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

If you’re hoping to buy any of the above smartphones on sale this Republic Day, you should now know where to head to get them for cheaper. Whether you end up choosing between Amazon and Flipkart based on these prices also depends on factors like delivery times from your location and cashback offers you might have – but in general:

iPhone Air smartphone are currently available for cheaper prices on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be bought on either Amazon or Flipkart, since prices are the same.

Vivo X300 phones are slightly cheaper on Amazon as well.

Remember that these prices can change before you purchase the product, so always confirm at checkout. You can also get a lower price by using bank discounts or trading in your old device.

