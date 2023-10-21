Amazon Gives Authority To Managers To Fire Employees If They Refuse To Do THIS; Details Here

Home

New Delhi: Amazon has reportedly strengthened its return-to-office policy, granting managers the power to terminate employees who do not comply with the requirement of returning to the office three times a week. According to a report in Insider, the company is now “giving managers leeway to effectively fire employees who fail to meet the company’s three-times-a-week, return-to-office mandate.” The updated global manager guidance outlines a three-step process for dealing with non-compliant employees, which includes private conversation, written warnings and involvement of human resource.

Screenshots of the email circulating on social media show that Amazon told some employees they were “not currently meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office at least three days a week, even though your assigned building is ready.”

“We expect you to start coming into the office three or more days a week now,” the email continued. It added that since the policy went into effect in May, many Amazon employees have complied, “and you can feel the surge in energy and collaboration happening among Amazonians and across teams.”

“If the employee does not demonstrate immediate and sustained attendance after the first conversation, managers should then conduct a follow-up discussion within a reasonable time frame (depending on the employee situation, ~1-2 weeks). This conversation will 1) reinforce that return to office 3+ days a week is a requirement of their job, and 2) explain that continued non-compliance without a legitimate reason may lead to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of your employment,” the guidelines said.

Amazon corporate employees were initially directed to return to the office for a minimum of three times per week starting May. A July directive advised remote-based workers to relocate near office “hubs,” with the alternative being acceptance of a ‘voluntary resignation’ package. September witnessed Amazon’s drastic shift in attendance tracking, with individual records being shared with employees, moving away from their former anonymized data policy.

