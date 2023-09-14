Home

Amazon Will Not Accept Rs 2,000 Notes For Cash On Delivery Services From Sept 19, But Here’s A Catch

Amazon, however, in a statement said if the product is delivered through a third-party courier partner, then the Rs 2000 currency notes will be accepted.

Amazon said it will stop accepting Rs 2000 currency notes as cash from 19 September.

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Amazon on Thursday shared an update on the acceptance of Rs 2000 banknotes on cash on delivery services. According to Amazon’s FAQ on ‘using Rs. 2,000 notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) Payments and Cashloads’, the e-commerce platform said that starting from 19 September, they will stop accepting Rs 2000 currency notes as cash.

“Amazon is currently accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, from September 19, 2023, we will not be accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes for cash loads or Cash on Delivery (COD) payments for orders Fulfilled by Amazon.”

The e-commerce platform further added that if the product is delivered through a third-party courier partner, then the Rs 2000 currency notes will be accepted.

“However, if your product is delivered through a third-party courier partner, their own policies around the acceptance of Rs. 2,000 currency notes will apply,” it said.

If any customer has Rs 2000 notes, then they can exchange them from the nearest bank branch as several customers are approaching banks to exchange or deposit their Rs 2000 banknotes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed them from circulation on 19 May 2023.

In its guidelines, the RBI had earlier said that it gave nearly four months to deposit or exchange notes worth Rs 2000 and the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 2000 must be exchanged or deposited by September 30, 2023.

According to the RBI, the facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023. “The facility for exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches,” it said.

The RBI had also stated that 50% of Rs 2000 notes in circulation had been returned to banks within 20 days of the withdrawal announcement.

During this time, several banks in the country have received Rs 2.72 trillion worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes up to 30 June, after the Reserve Bank announced their withdrawal on 19 May.

