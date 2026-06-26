Amazon’s India Expansion: Why is Jeff Bezos’s company investing more in country, which cities are attracting biggest investments? – EXPLAINED

Amazon’s India Expansion: Technology giants of the United States are currently focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to beat each other in the brutal AI competition. These giants are betting on t

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Amazon’s India Expansion: Why is Jeff Bezos's company investing more in country, which cities are attracting biggest investments? – EXPLAINED

Amazon’s India Expansion: Technology giants of the United States are currently focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to beat each other in the brutal AI competition. These giants are betting on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure sector in India. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are investing billions of dollars to expand their footprint as India is pushing itself to become a key global data centre and AI hub.

Amazon Announces Major India Investment

Jeff Bezos’s company Amazon has recently announced to invest an additional USD13 billion in India till 2030. With the investment, the company is expanding its AI and cloud footprint in India. The major announcement came during Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India on June 25.

The parts of the investment will be used in expanding the company’s AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This will give Indian startups, businesses and government organisations better access to the company’s Trainium AI chips, AI services, cloud computing and developer tools.

The USD13 billion investment takes the company’s total spending in India to over USD21 billion till 2030.

The company’s investment in India from 2010 to 2030 is estimated to be USD88 billion. Since 2010, Amazon has invested a total of USD40 billion in the country. In 2025, Amazon announced its plan to invest a total of USD35 billion in India by 2030 in order to expand and support its businesses in the country. Recently, the company has announced an increase in its investment to USD48 billion.

India Emerges As A Global AI Investment Hub

Amid the ongoing AI competition, several tech giants have intensified spending on data centres and cloud computing globally. For these companies, India has become a key market because of its large pool of developers and millions of internet and smartphone users.

Big Tech Bets Billion On India

In December last year, US tech giant Microsoft said it would invest USD17.5 billion in India, which is its largest investment in Asia. The company announced to invest in new data centres, AI infrastructure and skilling programmes till 2029. On the other hand, Google, OpenAI and Anthropic are also planning to strengthen their presence in the country in view of the increasing demand for cloud services and AI tools from businesses, startups, and government agencies.

What did Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Say?

In an official statement Jassy stated that the company’s priorities continue to align with India’s priorities.

“As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitizing small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports. We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Amazon’s record investment in the country. He took to X and wrote, “A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India.

Amazon’s Data Centres In India