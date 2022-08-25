New Delhi: “BREAKING: Adani buys NDTV” — This 4-worded tweet from a popular Indian journalist’s Twitter handle, posted at 5:41 PM IST on August 23, 2022, is arguably the first piece of information about the acquisition that came out in the public domain. When the initial hullabaloo tapered, several financial experts and market analysts came out stating that the piece of news did not strike as a big surprise to them.Also Read - NDTV Shares Trades 5% Up In Afternoon Trade For 2nd Day After Adani's Takeover Bid

The very same Tuesday night and the following morning saw another series of reports quoting CreditSights, a unit of credit rating agency Fitch, that said the Adani Group is "deeply over leveraged" and may, "in the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap". Is the Adani Group over-leveraged? Well, going by the CredSights data, it is. But the question on a possible 'debt-trap' scenario cannot be predicted as Gautam Adani has a history of "churning out strong and stable companies" through its flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Indian Express said quoting a Bloomberg report.

THE BEGINNING

In this section, we will be discussing a decade old deal made between NDTV's founder-promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy.

The story begins in 2009. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, had (they still have) 15.94 per cent and 16.32 per cent holding of NDTV respectively. 29.18 per cent of the holding was under the name RRPR Holding Private Ltd, a company named after the Roy couple and the rest, 38.55 per cent of the holding go to the public that includes two Mauritian companies.

In short, the Roys held a majority share of 61.45 per cent in NDTV including the 29.18 per cent under RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd. In 2009, the Roys took Rs 403.85 crore loan from a shell company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) on behalf of RRPR, granting it rights to 99.99 per cent shares of RRPR if it wished.

This is where Mukesh Ambani comes into the picture.

The money which VCPL gave to the Roys in 2009 was loaned through Shinano Retail, which is fully owned by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIHL). Moreover, the directors of VCPL during 2009-10 were Ashwin Khasgiwala and Kalpana Srinivasan and both held senior positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, a Newslaundry report said. This effectively means that until Adani came into the picture, Reliance had a considerable influence over RRPR and thereby, NDTV. After all, RRPR held the majority stake of 29.18 per cent in the news channel.

WHEN ADANI TURNED THE TABLES

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises announced that it had bought VCPL from its owners in an all-cash deal worth approximately Rs 113.74 crores making it an wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani-owned AMG Media Networks Ltd, reported the Newslaundry.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL’s goal to pave the path of new age media across platforms. With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery”, said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor in Chief- Media Initiatives, Adani Enterprises.

Adani Enterprises, in its announcement said, VCPL exercised its right to “convert 1,990,000 warrants into 1,990,000 equity shares of RRPR constituting 99.50% of RRPR’s equity share capital, by issuing what is known as a warrant exercise notice on Tuesday”.

What is Adani’s ‘open offer’?

This is where the role of the Mauritian company comes into picture. In the open offer, any NDTV shareholder beyond the promoter group can sell their shares to Adani Enterprises. One of the major Foreign Portfolio Investor in NDTV is the Mauritius-based LTS Investment Fund. According to reports, LTS Investment Fund has a total investment of Rs 19,328 crore in 13 Indian companies and 98 per cent of that is invested in 4 companies of the Adani group.

Considering this, it won’t come as a surprise if LTS Investment Fund, which holds 9.75 per cent share in NDTV, decides to sell its stake to Adani Enterprises in the open offer that sought 26 per cent from the public shareholders. If Adani indeed manages to acquire this 26 per cent shares through open offer, he will manage to get a 55 per cent stake in the company.

On the contrary, if Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, who lost 29.18 per cent shares owned by RRPR, can still prevent a takeover if they can buy more shares from the public shareholders than Adani.

BEHIND THE CURTAINS

There is always more to it than what meets the eye when it comes to major business deals. VCPL was initially linked to the Reliance Group. Later its ownership changed hands from Reliance Strategic Investment Ltd to Mahendra Nahata Group, according to multiple media reports. Mahendra Nahata sits on the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Why did VCPL agree to enter into a loss-making deal with Adani Enterprises? VCPL originally gave a loan of Rs 403.85 crore to RRPR and VCPL was acquired by Adani for a mere Rs 113.74 crore. Was Ambani’s aide forced to sell VCPL to Adani at a lower price? Hopefully, more details will be uncovered in the coming days.