New Delhi: Business magnate Mukesh Ambani has opposed the government’s decision to provide any sort of financial aid to rival telecom operators namely Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, stated a report. Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd added that its rival companies already have enough recourse to clear the dues amounting to $7 billion.

It must be noted that the Supreme court had in October 2019 ordered Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear a total outstanding amount of Rs 49,990 crore. Thus, in an official statement, dated November 1, issued on Sunday, Reliance Jio noted that while Bharti Airtel can sell its assets to raise its Rs 40,000 crore dues, Vodafone Idea can also easily clear its dues with its resources, reported Bloomberg.