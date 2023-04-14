Home

Business

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open For Trading Today?

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open For Trading Today?

The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Will Indian Stock Markets Be Open For Trading Today? (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian equity benchmarks would remain closed for trading on Friday, April 14, 2023, on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. as per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) websites. The equity derivative segment, equity segment and the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment would also remain closed.

The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session. There are 13 stock market holidays in April including Saturdays and Sundays. The trading days for this month have been reduced to just 17.

You may like to read

Next, the equity market will remain closed on 1 May 2023, Monday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

List Of Stock Market Holidays In 2023

Sl No Occassion Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2023 Thursday 2 Holi March 07,2023 Tuesday 3 Ram Navami March 30,2023 Thursday 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04,2023 Tuesday 5 Good Friday April 07,2023 Friday 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2023 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2023 Monday 8 Bakri Id June 28,2023 Wednesday 9 Independence Day August 15,2023 Tuesday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19,2023 Tuesday 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02,2023 Monday 12 Dussehra October 24,2023 Tuesday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14,2023 Tuesday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27,2023 Monday 15 Christmas December 25,2023 Monday

Domestic benchmarks yesterday extended their gains for the ninth straight session in a highly volatile trading session. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex pack edged 38 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher to settle at 60,431, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed 16 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 17,828.

Both midcap and smallcap shares finished higher. Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.20 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 0.29 per cent. Fear index India VIX fell 2.97 per cent to 11.91.

Coming to sectoral indices, 10 out of the 15 sectoral indices on the NSE settled in green. Sub-indices Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the index by rising 1.38 per cent, 1.45 per cent, 1.06 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas settled in the red.

On BSE, AU Small Finance Bank, IDBI Bank, Gurajat Ambuja Exports and Welspun India jumped up to 17.08 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.