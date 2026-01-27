Home

America’s top trading partners in 2025: Who dominates US trade as global supply chains shift

In 2025, the European Union, Mexico, and Canada are America’s biggest trading partners. This shows changes in global trade, new supply chains, and the growing role of Asian countries in US trade.

Washington – The latest data showing which countries the U.S. traded with most in 2025 came out today, and it’s a who’s who of America’s largest trading partners.

America’s top trade partners for the first 10 months of 2025, by dollar value:

1. European Union: $883.3 billion

2. Mexico: $731.2 billion

3. Canada: $606.7 billion

4. China: $357.2 billion

5. Taiwan: $201.1 billion

6. Japan: $190.7 billion

7. Vietnam: $170.5 billion

8. South Korea: $162.1 billion

9. Switzerland: $154.3 billion

10. United Kingdom: $133.5 billion

11. India: $126.4 billion

Global trade was $4.69 trillion through October 2025 as the U.S. economy remains intertwined with large markets around the world.

Report: Global trade data show political issues and supply chain decisions impacted where goods came from and went in 2025. That includes traditional allies in North America, Europe and Asia.

Here’s a look at who America did the most business with over the first 10 months of 2025.

EU remains America’s top trade partner

Led by machinery, vehicles and pharmaceuticals, the European Union made up 18.8% of U.S. trade during that span. America’s trade deficit with the EU was $145.8 billion.

America’s trade surplus with Europe was largely driven by Ireland ($63.5 billion), Netherlands ($23.9 billion) and Germany ($18.4 billion).

NAFTA’s neighbors Canada and Mexico

America’s second and third-largest trading partners were Mexico ($731.2 billion) and Canada ($606.7 billion).

America’s trade with Mexico and Canada has continued to show the strength of North American supply chains after the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaced NAFTA. The countries have mostly tariff-free access to one another’s markets and their economies are deeply integrated, especially in manufacturing sectors.

Mexico’s top exports to the U.S. are vehicles, vehicle parts and manufactured goods. Canada largely sells energy products, machinery and agricultural goods to its southern neighbor. For comparison’s sake, Mexico has made up about 15% of U.S. imports in recent years.

China remains a top U.S. trading partner, but imports fall again

China fell in ranking this year as its share of total trade with the U.S. decreased to 7.6% from 9% in 2025. American imports from China decreased by 26.7% through October.

That drop in imports comes as U.S. businesses have worked to reshape supply chains and reduce their reliance on goods made in China amid trade war-era tariffs.

Asian trade partners continue to grow

Taiwan ($201 billion), Japan ($191 billion), Vietnam ($171 billion), South Korea ($162 billion), Switzerland ($154 billion), the United Kingdom ($134 billion) and India ($126 billion) round out U.S. trading partners.

The data reflect sustained investments in supply chain partnerships with these countries, based on manufacturing trends and consumer demand.

