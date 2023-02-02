Citigroup's Wealth Arm Pulls Plug On Securities Of Adani Group Companies

Home

The investment banking and fincorp major noted the exponential price drop on Adani-issued securities in recent days and that the plummeting stock and bond prices are a result of negative news around the group’s financial health, as per an internal memo accessed by Bloomberg.

New Delhi: It seems Adani Group has suffered yet another setback. Amid the fall in share prices of Adani Group stocks, American multinational investment bank Citigroup’s wealth unit has put a stop on accepting securities of the ports-to-power conglomerate’s companies as collateral for margin loans offered to its clients, as per a report on Investing.com.

The report has cited a source privy to the matter who said Citigroup’s wealth unit cut the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for credit against Adani securities to zero on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Investing.com reported that the Switzerland-based global investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG stopped accepting the bonds of Adani Group companies as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients, assigning a zero lending value for the notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (NS:APSE), Adani Green Energy (NS:ADNA) and Adani Electricity.