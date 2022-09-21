American Professor Targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos: Elon Musk, the Tesla chief and the world’s richest man on Wednesday called an American professor an “idiot and liar”. Robert Reich, the professor, had claimed Elon Musk’s family used to own emerald mines in the Apartheid-era South Africa. Reich tweeted, “Elon Musk came from a family that owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa.”Also Read - Noise Launches Buds VS204 With 50 Hours of Playtime | Check Price, Specifications Here

Elon Musk came from a family that owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa. Bill Gates’ mom helped Microsoft get a deal with IBM. Jeff Bezos’ garage-based start was funded by a quarter-million dollar investment from his parents. “Self-made billionaires” are a myth. pic.twitter.com/qSpM9Zu24d — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 20, 2022

Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Set To Go Live Tonight For These Customers | Check Deals And Offers

Robert Reich, through a tweet, called "self-made billionaires" a "myth". A Berkeley professor and Former United States Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich posted a video about the myth of self-made billionaires in which he argued that several billionaires who are described as self-made actually had privileged upbringings.

Robert Reich also trained his guns on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose mother, according to Reich, used her connections to help Microsoft get a deal with IBM. Getting after Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Reich said Bezos who famously started Amazon in his garage, was “funded by a quarter-million dollar investment from his parents.”

Robert Reich tweeted, “Bill Gates’ mom helped Microsoft get a deal with IBM.”

Hitting back at the professor, Elon Musk tweeted, “You both an idiot and a liar.”

You both an idiot and a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

Robert Reich, through his video, tried to bust the myth of self-made billionaires. He pointed out that many of the world’s richest people started their careers with financial security that allowed them to take greater risks for greater returns.

Elon Musk was born in South Africa to Errol and Maye Musk and he moved to Canada as a teenager.