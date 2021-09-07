New Delhi: Ami Organics IPO Allotment date is here. Investors, who have subscribed for the initial public offering of Ami Organics Limited, are set to know the shares allotment status on Wednesday, September 8. Ami Organics IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.Also Read - How PCOS Affects Your Skin And Hair? Find Out.

Ami Organics IPO Allotment Date – Direct Link To Check Status

Subscribers of Ami Organics IPO can check the shares allotment status by visiting https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you visit the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You can check the status of your application by entering the details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number and captcha.

Once you have entered all the aforementioned details, you need to click on “Search”.

Ami Organics IPO Details

Ami Organics IPO price is Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.

The initial public offering issue size is aggregating up to Rs 569.64 crore. Out of the issue size, Ami Organics IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 369.64 crore.

Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 86.64 times in QIB section, 154.81 times in NII category, 13.36 times in RII segment.

Ami Organics Limited is considered as one of the prominent research and development driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals.

Ami Organics Listing Date

Ami Organics Listing Date is likely to be in the next week. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'