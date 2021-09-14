New Delhi: The shares of Ami Organics shares today made a strong debut at the stock market. At BSE, Ami Organics’ shares were at Rs 902, an up by 292.00 points or 47.87 per cent from its IPO offer price, according to details obtained from bseindia website on Tuesday morning. Notably, Ami Organics IPO price was set between Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.Also Read - Kendall Jenner Attends Met Gala 2021 in an Ultimate Naked Givenchy Gown Covered in Diamonds
Ami Organics IPO Listing Date, Share Price – Link To Check
- If you want to check Ami Organics IPO Listing and share price at BSE, you need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/ami-organics-ltd/amiorg/543349/
- The initial public offering was opened for subscription on September 1 and closed on September 3. The shares allotment was done on September 8.
- Ami Organics IPO had a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- The initial public offering had a market lot and minimum order quantity of 24 shares.
- The Ami Organics IPO size was aggregating up to Rs 569.64 crore. The initial public offering had a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale was aggregating up to Rs 369.64 crore, as per details provided by chittorgarh website.
- Ami Organics IPO was subscribed by 65.54 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 86.64 times at QIB segment, 154.81 times at NII section, 13.36 times at RII.
- This was the company’s second attempt to go public. Earlier, Ami Organics had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2018 and had received the regulator’s nod to launch the public issue. However, it did not float the IPO, PTI reported.
- Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals, as per PTI report.