New Delhi: The shares of Ami Organics shares today made a strong debut at the stock market. At BSE, Ami Organics' shares were at Rs 902, an up by 292.00 points or 47.87 per cent from its IPO offer price, according to details obtained from bseindia website on Tuesday morning. Notably, Ami Organics IPO price was set between Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.

Ami Organics IPO Listing Date, Share Price – Link To Check