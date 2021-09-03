New Delhi: Ami Organics IPO, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO – The subscription period for both Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited and Ami Organics Limited’s initial public offerings is set to end today. So far, Ami Organics IPO has been subscribed 3.90 times and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO was subscribed 0.47 times, according to details provided by chittorgarh.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts, Earn up to Rs 54000 | Check Selection Process, Steps to Apply

Ami Organics IPO

Ami Organics IPO price is Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Ami Organics IPO has a market lot of 24 shares and minimum order quantity of 24 shares.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 569.64 crore.

Ami Organics IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 369.64 crore.

Ami Organics IPO allotment is likely to be on September 8.

Ami Organics IPO is subscribed 1.43 times in QIB segment, 1.51 times in NII category, and 6.32 times in RII segment, and 3.90 times overall till 5 p.m on September 2.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO