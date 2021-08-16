New Delhi: Ami Organics Limited IPO limited details are out. Ami Organics Limited IPO is likely to have a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore. The offer for sale (OFS) is tune to the 60.6 lakh shares. The company had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the nodAlso Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Needs to be Little More Selective With His Shots in Test Cricket, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour
Earlier, a few years back Ami Organics Limited tried to launch initial public offering.
Ami Organics Limited IPO: Size, DRHP, Share Price Details

- Ami Organics Limited IPO is likely to have a face value of Rs 10 per equity share, as per details by Chittorgarh.
- Ami Organics IPO is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Ami Organics Limited IPO will have fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 10 aggregating up to Rs 300.00 crore. The initial public offering has an offer for sale of 6,059,600 equity shares of Rs 10.
- Ami Organics Limited is one of the leading research and development driven manufacturers.
- The Gujarat-based company has a strong market presence in more than 27 countries across North and South America, Europe, and Asian Countries, the company said.
- “The year was 2007, when we laid down the foundation of Ami Organics, a partnership firm which was later converted into a company Ami Organics Limited in 2007, keeping in mind the future requirements of pharma industry,” the company stated.