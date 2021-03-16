New Delhi: Amid the second day of the nationwide bank strike, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday assured that not all banks across the country will be private, This comes as a big relief to the bank unions which are going on a strike for the second day on Tuesday. Issuing a statement, Sitharaman also added that employees’ interest will be protected. Earlier in Parliament on Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman said that permission to new private banks for conducting government-related business will be given under the RBI guidelines. “Some customers are already benefiting from private banks from such services. The attempt now is to bring a level playing field. Some private banks are already doing, all public sector banks are doing, why not extend to all private sector banks so that everybody gets an equal opportunity,” she explained. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ambika Ranjankar Shares Old Photo With Disha Vakani, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Ambika Ranjankar