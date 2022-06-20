New Delhi: As the protests against the ‘Agnipath Army Recruitment Scheme’ saw the torching of trains and violence on platforms across North India, it has led to cancellations of around 700 trains. This has pushed up airfares across the board to most cities in north and west India. The only city where fares have dropped is Patna. This is due to several trains being set ablaze in the state and situation of unrest last week.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Anand Mahindra Announces Recruitment of Agniveers, Calls Them 'Eminently Employable'

The violence has led people to postpone their travel plans to the state. "Fares to Darbhanga on a regional flight with limited number of seats have also remained static at INR 5000," said an aviation industry official to Economic Times.

If reports are to be believed, fares to nearly all other cities in the North and West have gone up by 10-15 percent. Lucknow has seen fares shoot up from 7000 earlier in the week to over INR 8000 as many trains were set alight in UP. Fares to Delhi with trains travelling through Bihar and UP have increased from Rs. 8000 to 9000. Mumbai and Ahmedabad see a rise of Rs. 2000, with fares jumping from Rs. 8000 to 10,000 within a week.

“Since train journeys have become hazardous and also uncertain due to en-route delays and cancellations, those who must travel are opting for flights and that is pushing up the fares,” said Travel Agents Association of India Chairman, Manav Soni to Economic Times.

With aviation turbine fuel prices hiked again to an all-time high, airlines have indicated to another round of airfare hike. With fuel comprising nearly 40 percent of the operational cost, airline officials reportedly said that they did not have any other options.

The fare hike is untimely as school holidays are over and this should be the off-peak season where fares are low. "Yet, the fares are at a record high this time of the year," reported Economic Times.