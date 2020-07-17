New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic situation is not going away anytime soon, which means maintaining ‘safe distance’ from everyone and everything is key. As challenging as the ‘new normal’ is, the Indian banking system has a solution for you to withdraw cash from the ATM without worrying too much. Also Read - COVID-19 Aftermath: SBI Plans to Cut Costs, Rejig Workforce, Enable 'Work From Anywhere' For Staffers

The prototype contactless ATM kiosk is here, to end our looming fears of catching the virus while withdrawing cash, a basic necessity. Usually, one would have to touch various surfaces while operating the ATM machines, starting with the doorknob, to the buttons and touchscreen, to holding the currency.

The new prototype ATM kiosk plans to change that and make it contactless for customers. This is in addition to the sanitizing steps to be followed while entering and exiting the ATM stations.

How will the ATM be contactless?

Mumbai-based AGS Transact Technologies, a payments solution company, has come up with the prototype software for ATMs in which customers will be able to withdraw cash by scanning a QR code on the screen, “without having to touch the surface”.

Banks will only need to upload this software into their respective ATM machines and enable the feature on their ATM network.

After that, customers can scan the QR code using a mobile application, enter the withdrawal amount and MPIN on their phones, and the cash will be dispensed from the ATM machine.

Leading Indian banks like the ICICI Bank and State Bank of India has developed a similar touchless cash withdrawal system before the coronavirus outbreak escalated. However, the experience was replaced by reducing the need to withdraw cash at all.

Timely Sanitisation is Key

Customers must wear face masks at all times while using the ATM machines, and follow all the basic social distancing and sanitisation norms issued by the Government of India.

Customers must sanitise their hands before and after using the ATM machine to curb any chances of getting infected.

Apart from this, regular cleaning and disinfecting process is to be followed by the bank as usual, multiple times in a day depending on the usage.

In the post-COVID era, more such virtual and contactless banking experiences are expected to emerge on more and more reliant platforms until a vaccine is discovered for the deadly virus.