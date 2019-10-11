New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown, India’s passenger vehicle sales dropped 23.7 per cent in September, a data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Notably, this is being said to be the worst slowdowns in the auto sector, which is already hit by the economic crisis.

“Passenger vehicle sales dropped to 223,317 units in September,” the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data said.

Further, passenger car sales dived 33.4% to 131,281 units., Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the auto industry, through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), has been asking the government to reduce GST on automobiles to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.