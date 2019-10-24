New Delhi: Amid the results being announced for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday.

Shares ticked up nearly half a percent on Thursday, led by gains in HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), as a bunch of robust quarterly earnings reports boosted investor sentiment.

At 9:23 am, the Sensex rose 212 points to 39,271 and Nifty advanced 51 points to 11,655.

After hitting a high of 39,327.15, the 30-share index was trading 143.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 39,201.92 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.10 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,634.20.

HCL Tech gained the most with its shares rising over 3 per cent, after the IT major on Wednesday posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter, and raised its revenue growth forecast to 15-17 per cent for 2019-20 on the back of strong deal pipeline.

TechM, Tata Motors, L&T, Vedanta, Yes Bank, ITC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank rose too up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ONGC, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 2 per cent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,058.83 and the Nifty advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 11,604.10.