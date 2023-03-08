Home

Business

Amid Layoff Season, Google Announces Promotion For Some Employees To Senior Roles: Report

Amid Layoff Season, Google Announces Promotion For Some Employees To Senior Roles: Report

In an email to its employees, Google said the promotion process is manager-led and will be largely similar to the last year.

As part of the cost-cutting measures, Google has slowed down hiring and announced in January that it’s cutting 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of the workforce.

Google Promotion News Updates Today: Amid layoff season, Google informed its employees that fewer of them will receive promotions to more senior levels this year than in the past, according to a report by CNBC. In an email to its employees, Google said the promotion process is manager-led and will be largely similar to the last year. The tech giant further said it is planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly.

“The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year — though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly,” the company said in an email.

You may like to read

For the unversed, the L6 distinction in the promotion refers to the first layer of staff that’s considered senior and typically includes people with about a decade of experience.

The announcement about the promotion come as Google is implementing a new performance review system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). In this review system, some Google employees will receive low performance ratings and and some others will receive high marks.

Last year’s internal survey results have affected the company’s ability to ship products efficiently and now Google is in the midst of trying to cut costs as growth decelerates and recession concerns persist.

As part of the cost-cutting measures, Google has slowed down hiring and announced in January that it’s cutting 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of the workforce.

In the latest e-mail to its employees, Google said it’s promoting fewer people to senior roles “to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company.”

“If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you,” Google said in the email.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.