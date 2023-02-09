Amid Layoff Season, This IT Firm in Kerala Gifts C-Class Mercedes Car to Its Invaluable Employee

Home

Kochi: Amid layoff season when thousands of firms across the globe are firing employees through emails and WhatsApp calls, here comes an IT firm in Kerala that gifted a luxurious car to its oldest and invaluable employee. Webandcrafts, a global IT solution provider from Koratty Infopark, on Thursday gifted a luxury Mercedes-Benz car to its oldest and invaluable employee.

The recipient was Chief Creative Officer Clint Antony, who was the first employee of the company since its inception in 2012, and has been instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

The company said the management team had carefully selected employees who has demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to the company over the last 10 years.

“Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are honoured to have such a dedicated and hardworking team. Clint has been with us since the beginning and has played a vital role in our success. We wanted to show our appreciation for his efforts and loyalty and what better way to do it than by gifting a luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class,” founder and CEO Abin Jose Tom was quoted as saying by IANS.

Webandcrafts provides various services such as custom-made mobility solutions, e- commerce development, web and mobile applications and dynamic digital marketing strategies for its clients.

