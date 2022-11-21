Amid Layoffs at IT Firms, Hiring Freeze at THIS Company. Read Details

San Francisco: Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has decided to freeze its hiring because of four-day quarantine space shortage. AppleInsider reported that the company requires 1,00,000 new workers to get back to full capacity, but due to a shortage of quarantine space, it has frozen the hiring.

A Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn caused a large departure of workers, thus the iPhone supplier has started hiring heavily to resume normal production. Lockdowns and other restrictions have caused problems for the company, which has impacted shipping times for the iPhone 14.

There is no more room for the four-day quarantine that each new employee must undergo before joining the workforce, the report said. In October this year, a report claimed that Apple supply chain was facing its next set of problems in China as panicked workers at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou city were leaving amid fresh Covid scare.

Last month, owing to the Covid lockdowns, workers were seen fleeing the factory on foot and walking in fields as public transport was suspended as part of Covid-19 controls. Pictures and videos that went viral on social media showed people— workers of the Foxconn plant climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the road. Earlier it was reported that a number of workers had been isolated owing to an outbreak of the disease.

Earlier Foxconn had banned all dining-in at canteens and asked workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but assured that production was normal. Foxconn, a supplier to Apple is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City, Taiwan. It has nearly 20,000 workers at the Zhengzhou complex.

