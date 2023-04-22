Amid Layoffs, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Pay Soars To $226 Million On Massive Stock Award

Home

Sundar Pichai's salary was just $6.3 million in 2021 when he was not entitled to the stock award he last received last year. Pichai's salary remained at a steady $2 million during past three years.

New Delhi: Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee’s pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. This made him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. Pichai’s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally. Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices following a dispute over layoffs. In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

In January, Alphabet started cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, following months of other measures to reduce spending and set new priorities.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Pichai’s package put him well above other executives at Alphabet in 2022. Prabhakar Raghavan, the senior vice president of Google’s knowledge and information, and Philipp Schindler, chief business officer, both took in about $37 million. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat’s compensation was $24.5 million. Their stock grants are given out on an annual basis.

As part of his compensation package, Alphabet spent $5.94 million on personal security for Pichai, according to the filing.

Sundar Pichai Net Worth as in 2023

Sundar Pichai manages the overall working of Google and Alphabet Inc. for which he gets paid handsomely. He gets an annual salary of 242 million dollars+ for his role as Alphabet’s CEO. His salary comes in the form of basic salary of $2 million and along with this he also owns significant share in the company. Pichai owns a total of 88,693 Alphabet shares, representing 0.01% of the company’s total shares outstanding. All his shares, investments and salary included the total net worth of Sundar Pichai in 2023 stands at massive 1310 million dollars or $1.31 billion.

About Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai was born on 10 June 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India to Regunatha and Lakshmi Pichai.

His father was an electrical engineer while his mother was a stenographer.

Pichai was always a bright student and earned his metallurgical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur. For further studies, he went to USA where he got his MS degree from Stanford University and then an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He started his career with McKinsey & Company where he worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting.

Pichai joined Google in 2004, where he led the product management and innovation efforts for Google’s client software products, including Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Drive, Gmail, etc.

In 2015 he was appointed the CEO of Google and in 2019 he became the CEO of Alphabet Inc. Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai, whom he met in IIT Kharagpur and has two children Kavya and Kiran Pichai.

