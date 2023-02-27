Amid Layoffs, This IT-Defence Sector Giant To Hire 12,000 People Globally, 500 In India

Home

As per a statement issued by the company, it will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

New Delhi: Even as top companies belonging to all sectors are trimming their employee count to maintain their balance sheets, French multinational conglomerate Thales Group is planning to hire 12,000 new employees in 2023 to support its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.

The recruitment plans follow a series of earlier achievements:

A record level of recruitment in 2022, with 11,500 new hires (50% more than in 2021) worldwide

Success in creating jobs during the COVID public health crisis, particularly by continuing hiring for the engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles for its engineering operations in India

Thales Group is hiring in every discipline across all its business segments. For its sites in Noida and Bengaluru, Thales is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.

At these sites, Thales is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help to build a safer, greener, more inclusive world.

Thales is working to improve the gender balance in its workforce. In 2022, women accounted for 25% of new hires in India, and represented 22% of the Group’s India workforce.

In addition, Thales lays particular emphasis on nurturing the future talent through internships. In India, for example, 80 students have already joined the company as interns this month. These opportunities can be an important springboard to permanent employment for these young people: each year, about 80% of the students on work-study and internship programmes are hired in engineering roles on fixed or indefinite term contracts.

