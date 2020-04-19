New Delhi: GoAir, the Wadia Group-owned airline has asked its employees to go on leave without pay (LWP) on a rotational basis till May 3 as its entire fleet remains grounded in the wake of the extended lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Last Week We Didn't Even Have 20 Samples Per Day, Says Bengal Testing Facility Notably, the lockdown which was first imposed on March 25, was to end on April 14 but to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Narendra Modi-led government extended the restrictions till May 3. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sanitation Worker Forced to Drink Disinfectant in UP's Rampur, Dies



In a communication to its employees, the airline said,"The lockdown has been further extended till May 3, and with this extension, our fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence, we are constrained to request you to proceed on 'leave without pay' till May 3."

“We may, however, have to extend the period of ‘leave without pay’ for further term, if so required,” the airline said, adding that it is working towards building its ability to scale up operations in the new environment and market conditions that would emerge going forward.

Speaking to PTI, an official informed that about 10 per cent of the 5,500-odd employees, who are crucial for certain tasks even when there is no operation, continue to work and will be paid partial salary.

“We are hopeful that the skies will reopen from May 4 and we will resume operations in a phased manner”, he added.