Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee increased the limit of the workforce in tea gardens from 15 to 25 per cent amid the nationwide lockdown, the tea industry on Sunday urged the state government to gradually allow up to 50 per cent of the labourers in the plantations.

The chief minister had first allowed the deployment of only 15 per cent of the workforce in the tea gardens, which she increased to 25 per cent on Saturday.

Welcoming the move, Arijit Raha, secretary general of the Indian Tea Association (ITA) told PTI, “The Consultative Committee on Plantation Associations (CCPA) made a representation to the government seeking to allow flexibility in operations within prescribed limits. The increased deployment will help in plucking and ancillary activities.”

ITA is a constituent of the CCPA. “We are hopeful that the state government will consider the enhancement of workforce to 50 per cent,” he said.

Rudra Chatterjee, director of Luxmi Group, which owns the Makaibari brand, welcomed the move saying it will help them get a portion of the first flush.

“We will get the entire second flush, the season for which will start from May. The second flush will be protected.

Makaibari had fetched the highest price in the history of Darjeeling second flush at USD 1850 per kg,” he said.

Chamong Tea Chairman A Lohia said after the government decided to allow more workforce in the tea gardens, the group has begun plucking in all of its 13 gardens in Darjeeling by following guidelines laid down by the administration.

“The tea gardens of Darjeeling have almost lost the first flush due to the lockdown. The state government should increase the percentage of the labour force so that more leaves can be plucked,” he said.

The tea gardens of Darjeeling produce almost eight million kg of orthodox tea and the first flush roughly constitutes 20 per cent of the total yield.

Tea Board Deputy Chairman Arun Kumar Ray said depending on the situation, the restrictions will hopefully be further relaxed.

“Our first fight is against coronavirus,” he said, adding that the state government has asked the authorities of the tea gardens to maintain social distancing and take precautionary measures.