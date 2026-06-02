Amid major restructuring at Tata Digital, Noel Tata’s daughter Maya Tata reportedly exploring options to move out

While Neville and Leah have remained within the same group companies throughout their careers, Maya began her professional journey at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital.

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Noel Tata and Maya Tata

New Delhi: Tata Group has incurred significant losses in its newer businesses, such as aviation and digital services. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the situation. The impact is now becoming visible within the group. Amid major restructuring at Tata Digital, Noel Tata’s daughter Maya Tata is reportedly exploring options to move out of the company. According to a report by The Times of India, citing sources, she may join the group’s listed retail company, Trent.

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Maya Considering Opportunities Within Tata Group Companies

Sources say that 37-year-old Maya Tata is considering opportunities within Tata Group companies such as Trent and Tata Consumer Products, with Trent being her preferred choice. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has invested more than Rs 24,000 crore in Tata Digital, which includes brands such as BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma, and Tata 1mg. As part of a restructuring exercise, the workforce at Tata Neu has reportedly been reduced by nearly half.

Maya Tata’s Career

Maya’s brother, Neville Tata, is already associated with Trent and oversees the Star Bazaar stores. Noel Tata serves as Chairman of Trent. Maya and Neville’s elder sister, Leah Tata, is associated with the Indian Hotels Company, which operates the Taj Hotels chain.

While Neville and Leah have remained within the same group companies throughout their careers, Maya began her professional journey at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital.

Why Is Noel Tata Upset?

Tata Group’s newer businesses, particularly aviation and digital ventures, have been incurring substantial losses. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has reportedly voiced concerns about these losses on multiple occasions.

His daughter Maya Tata is now said to be considering a move away from Tata Digital and is exploring opportunities in other Tata Group companies, especially Trent. Maya started her career at Tata Capital and later joined Tata Digital.

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What Is the Dispute About?

All three siblings—Maya, Neville, and Leah—serve on the boards of smaller trusts under Tata Trusts, which is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons. Neville Tata serves on the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the group’s two major charitable trusts. Discussions regarding granting N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, a third term have reportedly stalled.

According to people familiar with the matter, Noel Tata wants Chandrasekaran to provide greater clarity on the group’s five-year strategic roadmap.

Noel Tata reportedly believes that several issues remain unresolved and require further attention. Apart from the performance of businesses such as Air India and BigBasket, governance-related concerns have also contributed to tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.