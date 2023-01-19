Amid Mass Layoffs, This Company is Paying Upfront Bonuses to Its Senior Employees. Deets Here

Home

As per the internal memo, recipients would need to repay the funds proportionally, in case they leave the bank within three years. The deadline to sign up for the upfront payment is Jan. 30, reported Bloomberg.

New Delhi: At a time when companies are laying off employees, Credit Suisse Switzerland’s second-biggest bank has announced upfront bonuses to its senior bankers this year. A report published in Bloomberg said that managing directors and directors in most locations will be paid the cash component of their variable 2022 compensation straight away.

Earlier last month, Credit Suisse had announced that it would slash 9,000 jobs in the next three years, in a bid to revamp its investment banking unit.

For the unversed, Credit Suisse was at the centre of market turmoil amid rumours the bank could be on the brink of collapse. It had predicted a surprise Q4 pre-tax loss of up to USD 1.6 billion as the embattled bank undertakes a radical overhaul.