Top Recommended Stories
Amid Mass Layoffs, This Company is Paying Upfront Bonuses to Its Senior Employees. Deets Here
As per the internal memo, recipients would need to repay the funds proportionally, in case they leave the bank within three years. The deadline to sign up for the upfront payment is Jan. 30, reported Bloomberg.
New Delhi: At a time when companies are laying off employees, Credit Suisse Switzerland’s second-biggest bank has announced upfront bonuses to its senior bankers this year. A report published in Bloomberg said that managing directors and directors in most locations will be paid the cash component of their variable 2022 compensation straight away.
Also Read:
As per the internal memo, recipients would need to repay the funds proportionally, in case they leave the bank within three years. The deadline to sign up for the upfront payment is Jan. 30, reported Bloomberg.
For the unversed, Credit Suisse was at the centre of market turmoil amid rumours the bank could be on the brink of collapse. It had predicted a surprise Q4 pre-tax loss of up to USD 1.6 billion as the embattled bank undertakes a radical overhaul.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.