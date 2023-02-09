Home

Amid Mass Layoffs, Now This Dell-backed Cybersecurity Firm Lays Off 9% of Staff

Secureworks reportedly did not disclose the total number of workers affected by the layoffs.

Cybersecurity firm Secureworks lays off 9% of staff

San Francisco: In continuation of the mass layoffs across sectors, now US-based cybersecurity company Secureworks, backed by Dell Technologies, has laid off about 9 per cent of the workforce globally as part of its restructuring. However, Secureworks reportedly did not disclose the total number of workers affected by the layoffs.

The company last disclosed its workforce in a regulatory filing in March 2022 to 2,351 employees, and if its workforce size remains the same, the 9 per cent workforce reduction will affect more than 200 SecureWorks employees.

During its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it is implementing the layoffs to “align its investments more closely with its strategic priorities”.

“Our business is evolving with our partners and customers in support of their security needs,” CEO Wendy Thomas wrote in a message to employees.

“This demands agile footing and a smaller, more focused team. We are forging a structure that emphasizes simplicity and agility, requiring fewer roles and different skill sets a Our path to profitability will be achieved in part by reducing our spending,” he added.

Earlier this week, Dell Technologies also announced to lay off about 6,650 workers globally, becoming the latest technology company to do so. The cuts will include 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

Clarke told employees that previous cost-cutting measures, such as a halt in hiring and travel restrictions, are no longer sufficient.

