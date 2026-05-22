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Amid rising crude oil prices, states and union territories likely to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel; how will it benefit consumers?

Amid rising crude oil prices, states and union territories likely to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel; how will it benefit consumers?

An Empowered Group of Secretaries recently convened to discuss the potential impact of the conflict involving Iran on the supply and pricing of crude oil.

(File image)

New Delhi: The Central Government, in collaboration with the states, is preparing to make petrol and diesel more affordable. The Centre may soon appeal to the states to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel. According to media reports, there is a strong possibility of VAT reductions in 22 states. Controlling diesel prices is a top priority, as they have a direct impact on the transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

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Crude Oil Prices On The Rise

Crude oil prices are on the rise once again due to escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. On Friday, Brent crude climbed by approximately 1.9% to reach $104.52 per barrel. Against this backdrop, and in an effort to provide relief to the public from rising inflation, the Central Government had already reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel last month. However, following this move, the retail prices of petrol and diesel were subsequently increased by Rs 3.90.

Group of Secretaries Discusses Impact of Iran Conflict

An Empowered Group of Secretaries recently convened to discuss the potential impact of the conflict involving Iran on the supply and pricing of crude oil. During the meeting, it was emphasized that a reduction in VAT is essential to alleviate the burden imposed by high crude oil prices. Just last month, the Central Government had slashed the excise duty on diesel by Rs 10 per liter, while reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 3. The Centre is now urging the states to also contribute by lowering their respective taxes.

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Focus on Diesel

According to officials, BJP-ruled states are likely to be the first to consider reducing taxes on diesel. India consumes approximately 94.7 million tonnes of diesel annually—a volume significantly higher than that of any other petroleum product. While petrol is primarily used for private vehicles, diesel serves as the fuel for the transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors. A reduction in diesel prices would lead to lower freight costs, thereby driving down the prices of everyday essential commodities. In April, the wholesale inflation rate surged to a 42-month high of 8.3%.

Preparing to Replicate the 2022 Strategy

If these states reduce VAT, the situation will mirror that of 2022. At that time, crude oil prices had reached record levels due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Even then, the Centre had cut excise duty and urged the states to lower their VAT rates. Currently, the BJP and its allies are in power across 22 states and Union Territories of the country. In India, VAT rates vary across different states, ranging from 1% to 27%. A reduction in these rates could lead to a significant difference in fuel prices.

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