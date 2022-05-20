New Delhi: As Britons continue to battle with soaring prices, Iceland Foods has decided to introduce a set of discounts for senior citizens. If reports are to be believed, the supermarket chain will be offering eligible customers 10% off on their grocery shopping every Tuesday. The convenience store has taken the decision in a bid to support old shoppers who are trying hard to cope with the price rise.Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson Has THIS To Say Over MP Allegedly Watching Porn In Parliament

How to Avail The Offer

From Tuesday 24 May, and every Tuesday after that, people above 60 will be able to claim 10 per cent off at branches of Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Those who want to avail the offer need to show their age proof. One can provide their driving licence, senior bus pass, senior rail card or Freedom Pass. For the unversed, the offers apply to all products and ranges. Also Read - UK to Provide More Military Equipment to Ukraine, Reopen Embassy in Kyiv: Johnson to Zelensky

“We have a long history of supporting our over-60s customers, such as when we launched ‘Elderly Hour’ at the height of the pandemic”, ITV quoted Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland as saying. Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson Tweets Video Post, Expresses Hope About Consolidation of India-UK Partnership

Furthermore, he added, “The cost of living crisis has made support for these customers even more important, which is why I’m proud that we’re finding new ways to support them, including the launch of this discount. We hope it will help all those in this age category to cut costs where they can.”

UK Inflation Hits 40-year High

Britain’s inflation rate rose to the highest level in 40 years last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled further increases in food and fuel prices. Consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the 12 months through April, up from 7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That is the highest rate since 1982, when inflation reached 11%, according to statistical modeling by the agency.

The figures will increase pressure on the government to mitigate a cost-of-living crisis that economists forecast will produce the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s.

Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54% jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.