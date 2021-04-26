New Delhi: In a bid to help the country as it witnesses the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vistara Airlines on Sunday offered the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network. In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said the airlines will also welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Centre and states in immediate need of air logistics. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Starts Operations on Mumbai-Male Route

It said, “…we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space.” Also Read - International Flight News: Fly to Maldives Directly From THIS City | Check New Flights by Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet

It noted that the handling of ground transport to and from the airport would need to be managed by the requesting organisation, and the airlines will not be able to honour ad-hoc requests and packages at the airport for logistical and security reasons. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Commences Non-stop Flights From Delhi to Frankfurt

“We are also happy to fly doctors and nurses representing government organisations, free of cost, across our domestic network, and also fly them back on the conclusion of their service. The personnel who avail this service will have to mandatorily follow all the travel related SOPs and present relevant identification and documentation,” it added.

The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

(With ANI inputs)