Home

Business

Who Is Amrita Ahuja, Indian-Origin Executive Named In Hindenburg’s Latest Report

Who Is Amrita Ahuja, Indian-Origin Executive Named In Hindenburg’s Latest Report

The Nathan Anderson-led research group is targeting Block Inc. (formerly, Square Inc.), a $44 billion market cap company co-founded by Jack Dorsey. The report alleges that the mobile payments firm Block "widely overstated" its user base.

Who Is Amrita Ahuja, Indian-Origin Executive Named In Hindenburg's Latest Report

New Delhi: Hindenburg Research, the New York-based short seller emerged into the Indian limelight after the publication of its research report, “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History“, has now released a fresh report titled “Block: How Inflated User Metrics and “Frictionless” Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders To Cash Out Over $1 Billion.”

The Nathan Anderson-led research group is targeting Block Inc. (formerly, Square Inc.), a $44 billion market cap company co-founded by Jack Dorsey. The report alleges that the mobile payments firm Block “widely overstated” its user base.

You may like to read

“The “magic” behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics“, said Hindenburg Research in its report.

In this report, we’re focusing on Amrita Ahuja, the Indian origin Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Block, whose name has found mention at least five times in the report.

WHO IS AMRITA AHUJA?

Amrita Ahuja is an India-American executive who became the Block Inc’s CFO in February, 2023. Before joining Block Inc in 2019, Amrita Ahuja had worked with Airbnb, McKinsey & Company, The Walt Disney Company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.